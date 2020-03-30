A week ago, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was selected as the next president of the University of Central Florida. Cartwright quickly accepted the position. This has occurred during an extraordinary time of national and international crisis relating to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Is this what a leader of character does during a crisis? Cartwright should have postponed pursuing a dream job until this immediate crisis was under control.
In the future, when Cartwright is asked to describe his leadership style, he needs to be honest and say, “I bail during crises.”
John Marshall is professor emeritus of medicine in the division of gastroenterology at the MU School of Medicine.