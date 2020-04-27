Thank you, Ms. Phillips, for highlighting the importance of child care workers — now and before COVID-19. Your letter shared information that should be considered by all of us because care of Missouri's children is the basis of our state's future.

I would add a word of thanks to the child care protection workers, who must visit homes where abuse may be present. They, too, are poorly paid and now are in more physical danger than ever before. Gratitude, followed by the type of investment that our children deserve, for all who care and protect our children should be a "given."

Rich Hennicke is a lifetime resident of Missouri and is director of grants and social services for Nurses for Newborns and an adjunct professor at Saint Louis University.

