I have known Chimene Schwach since our kids met on the playground 13 years ago.
She is the clear candidate to represent the 47th Missouri House District! We need more women in office and especially more Black women in office.
Chimene has been a tireless advocate for women and families in mid-Missouri for more than a decade.
Her qualifications and experience include:
● Active Moms Demand Action volunteer fighting to protect our children with common-sense gun laws and the only candidate endorsed by Everytown for Gun Safety in this race.
● Health care advocate including reproductive rights, Medicaid expansion, and mental health treatment, testifying in front of the Missouri legislature regularly.
● Mom of two CPS students and a former educator, she is championing more funding and support for schools and teachers.
● Longtime volunteer for Planned Parenthood, ACLU, Jobs With Justice, PROMO. Board member for Missouri Family Health Council, Boone County Judicial Law Enforcement Task Force.
● Master’s degree from NYU in rehabilitation counseling and decades of experience working in social services, most recently with CASA.
Chimene has shown that she not only fights for these causes, but she does the work to get support for them across party lines.
She has far more experience advocating in politics for families, education, and women than her primary opponent.
Representation matters, and it's past time for us to elect the first Black woman to represent mid-Missouri.
I encourage you to vote for Chimene Schwach in the Aug. 2 primary.
Johanna Cox is a local activist in Columbia, an IT team lead with Veterans United Home Loans, wife and mother.
