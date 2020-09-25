I was in a restaurant picking up takeout on the north side and a couple of Columbia Police Department uniformed officers were in line getting food ahead of me. While waiting I noticed one of the officers was wearing a “thin blue line” mask.
Is it the policy of the city of Columbia and the CPD to allow officers to wear, as part of their uniforms, items that carry such politically and racially charged meaning?
Expressions of this nature by a police officer on duty question the legitimacy of the CPD, and by extension, the city.
Any overt political bias — right or left — displayed by a public servant while on duty, and most important, one who is responsible for ensuring the safety of all residents, is creating the perception, if not demonstrating the fact, that they should not to be trusted with that endeavor.
These small instances of impropriety build to systemwide consequences, and make us all, including the officers themselves, less safe.
If I had been less angry, I might have tried to start a conversation with the officer, to listen to what the symbol meant to him or to tell him what the symbol means to many others.
To say to him that while he might think it shows support for his fellow officers and the struggles they face doing their job, to many others, that symbol has become tied to white supremacy. However, anger got the better of me, and I walked away without uttering a word, but with my faith in our institutions shaken more than ever. I should not have been surprised, but I was.
And yet, while it feels quaint to say and a bit naïve these days, I still cling to the higher ideals of public service, and a belief in our better angels, that we all carry the ability to rise out of our animus, and reach for a commitment to each other that sets aside our past and current division.
This should not be too much to ask for from each other, and we should demand it of those that are charged with our safety.
Lincoln Brown is a Columbia resident.