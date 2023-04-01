Chris Horn deserves re-election to the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education. His emphasis on governance is essential to what it means to be a school board member.
The Board of Education has ONE employee — the superintendent, and everything the board hopes to accomplish gets done through the superintendent.
There must be a process in place to hold him accountable for his performance.
Newly elected individuals come onto the board with campaign promises about what they hope to accomplish. They quickly learn that they are only one of seven board members and what they might be able to get done depends on the board working together effectively.
Understanding the governance role of a School Board member is fundamental to doing a good job.
Chris has served through an extremely difficult time for the district and is a proven leader. He has demonstrated that he will stand up for what he believes is best for our children, while working collaboratively with other board members.
At a time when incumbency seems to be looked upon negatively, I believe it is a positive for the board to have some continuity by retaining experienced members.
Columbia has some excellent candidates running for the board. Chris Horn brings continuity and a needed focus on good governance, which I view as essential for a school board.
Please join me in voting for Chris Horn for re-election to the CPS Board of Education.
Steve Calloway is a former CPS School Board member and a member of the Columbia community.
