In the League of Women Voters Guide to candidates for the School Board, Chuck Basye makes the following statement:

“Columbia Public Schools needs to focus on what is best for students, parents and taxpayers and quit worrying about what the legislature is or isn’t doing.”

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you