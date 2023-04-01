In the League of Women Voters Guide to candidates for the School Board, Chuck Basye makes the following statement:
“Columbia Public Schools needs to focus on what is best for students, parents and taxpayers and quit worrying about what the legislature is or isn’t doing.”
Unfortunately, those of us who truly care about public education do not have the luxury of ignoring “what the legislature is or isn’t doing.”
Decisions made and policies set by the legislature relating to public schools impact students, parents and taxpayers in many ways.
The question that Basye so flippantly responded to addressed the diversion of taxpayer money from public education to private schools, certainly an action with potential adverse consequences for Columbia Public Schools. He left completely unanswered how the School Board should deal with such effects.
Public subsidy for private schools is only one of the issues that the legislature is considering that affect the quality of public education in Columbia.
We need School Board members who take seriously their responsibility to serve the people of Columbia, free of personal political agendas. Chuck Basye is not such a person.
Robert Blake is a 45-year resident of Columbia and an 18-year volunteer at Shepard Blvd Elementary School.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.