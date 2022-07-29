I support Karl Skala for Third Ward councilman. The knowledge and experience he brings to the council is critically needed now because we have a new mayor, new city manager and new Fourth Ward council member.

Karl has served on the council for 12 years. He has proved that he is concerned about both Columbia as a whole and the Third Ward in particular.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you