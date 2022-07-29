I support Karl Skala for Third Ward councilman. The knowledge and experience he brings to the council is critically needed now because we have a new mayor, new city manager and new Fourth Ward council member.
Karl has served on the council for 12 years. He has proved that he is concerned about both Columbia as a whole and the Third Ward in particular.
He started the Hominy Branch Neighborhood Association in his ward, and he has coffee hours downtown to listen to and help solve the problems of citizens both in his ward and in other parts of Columbia.
He has long been dedicated to helping the citizens of his ward. He fought for and got improvements on Mexico Gravel Road, Ballenger Lane and crosswalks on Keene Street and in the Benton-Stephens neighborhood.
As a Marine veteran and father of a former police officer, he is concerned about public safety and equity. He supported hiring additional police officers and the creation of the Police Review Board, and he is in favor of neighborhood policing and affordable housing.
A member of the Chamber of Commerce, Karl supports economic development by expanding local businesses. He believes in having developers pay their fair share of infrastructure costs so as not to overburden tax payers.
Karl's opponent has no experience in city government. Now, more than ever, we need Karl's knowledge and expertise and hard work to help lead our fast growing diverse city.
Marion Mace Dickerson is a Columbia resident.
