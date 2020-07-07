Every year it gets worse. Starting at the end of June, scofflaws in Columbia shoot off fireworks every night until the wee hours, reaching a crescendo of “it blew up real goooood” on the Fourth and then continuing for several nights afterward. This goes on year after year after year.

There is a complete disregard for the no fireworks law. There is a total disregard for neighbors who must arise early for work, total disregard for any neighbor dealing with illness requiring rest, total disregard for any neighbor suffering from PTSD, total disregard for any neighbor with an autistic child who panics at loud noises, total disregard for neighbors who must nurse frightened pets through the night.

They have a total disregard for anyone except themselves. There’s a word for that…SELFISH.

We, the long suffering, have little to no recourse because there are no real consequences for breaking this law. Every year the city issues a news release reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal inside the city limits.

I’ve got some breaking news for Columbia city government — these law-breakers IGNORE IT.

It is time for the city to stop these offenders from holding the rest of us hostage every year. It is long past time for the city to put some real teeth into the fireworks law.

Impose fines that really sting. Because, until there are real consequences for breaking this law, the annual days of terror will continue year after year after year after year after...

Debbie Johnson is a longtime Columbia resident.

