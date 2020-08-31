This letter is in response to the issue of roll carts and trash service in Columbia:
Has privatization of trash collections been considered? With all the issues (costs of manpower, safety, manpower availability, etc.), it appears to me that privatization should be considered.
I am sure there are cities that have gone this route.
Nickie Mack is a retiree who lives in Columbia.
