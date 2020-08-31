I just moved to Columbia from Ballwin, Missouri, where we have roll carts. Trash days are so easy: You just roll the cart out to the street, the truck comes by, the one driver stays in the truck and unloads the cart in about 15 seconds and is gone.

You never have to carry large items or bags to the curb. You can load up a lot of trash and recycling in the carts, as well.

It’s time for Columbia, which is a very progressive community, to make trash pickup safe and easy for the driver, as well as the citizens.

With carts, we can start our recycling again. Recycling now, I hear, is pretty much a mess.

In terms of aesthetics, I’d much rather see a roll cart on the curb than black and blue bags of trash.

One more thing: Raccoons like to tear into trash bags.

Wayne Huckshold is a new resident of Columbia.

