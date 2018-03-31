Teresa Maledy is the only lady bank president I've ever been aware of in the state of Missouri. Commerce Bank is to be commended for placing her in that position. From our first meeting there was no pretense. She is genuine, concerned, business-oriented and beautifully professional.
Teresa brings her skill sets, strength, connections, training to each setting. In addition she possesses and demonstrates caring, empathy and realistic compassion. She knows how to ask the right questions, balance responsibilities, solve problems pragmatically, and successfully collaborate.
It is always very nice when one of our hometown "children" goes away, does well and returns to contribute and give back. Teresa was raised in Columbia and attended Columbia Public Schools through high school graduation.
For sixteen of her adult years Kansas City, Missouri, was her place of residence and employment. She "came home" to Columbia two decades ago and placed her, then, two young sons in Columbia Public Schools. She now has three young children at home and is grateful for the continuing quality of education they will also receive here.
She has devoted her life to family, education, professional preparation and community. There is a long list of her community involvement and justifiable awards for accomplishments.
The children of our community need and deserve a person with the experience and expertise Teresa Maledy brings to the table. On April 3, vote for Teresa Maledy for Columbia Board of Education.
Sheila Plummer is a retired educator, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and citizen of Columbia since 1973.