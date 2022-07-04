In a recent editorial published by Erica Pefferman’s COMO Magazine, local conservative crank Mike Murphy decries the outsize influence of “activists, extremists and organized factions” in local politics.
A specific target of his anger is the campaign by Laborer’s Local 955 and their allies during the April municipal elections. His evidence for our insidious sway over the community reads like a laundry list of our accomplishments:
• More than 1,500 doors knocked in the Fourth Ward (I personally knocked on 100 of these and will do so again gladly).
• Crushing defeats for pro-privatization candidates Randy Minchew and Erica Pefferman.
• Nearly double voter turnout in the Fourth Ward versus the other Columbia precincts.
This last point I find particularly humorous, given that earlier in the article Murphy states that part of his goal is to help city residents be “re-engaged with their government.”
Given this statistic, it appears that we “extremists” have been more successful at this objective than anyone!
Murphy goes on to suggest further union maliciousness from the CMNEA, to sneer at renewable energies and to seethe over a “Defund the Police” movement that never actually materialized in Columbia or impacted any city policies.
None of this is surprising. Murphy, a climate change denier and general right-wing busybody, is a known quantity.
What’s more telling and ultimately pathetic is Pefferman’s involvement with such a character. Pefferman has long sought to position herself and her magazine in line with our community’s values.
Published on the same day as Murphy’s editorial bemoaning renewable energies was a feature on the environmental activism of the local Sierra Club. The COMO Mag website has a dedicated Black-Owned Businesses Directory.
My wife, Vera Elwood, was even once featured in a July 2020 Pride article, a recurring feature of the magazine year after year.
But it appears that Pefferman’s liberal, humanitarian ideals are easily thrown away when confronted with working people advocating for their rights and best interests.
Make no mistake, privatization of our city’s sanitation services would be a disaster. It would, in the immediate aftermath, see a loss of jobs for dozens of city employees, predominantly Black, many from disadvantaged and marginalized communities.
It would create greater chaos and confusion regarding this essential service, as piecemeal and privatized services crept in to take advantage of our public dollars.
It would set a dangerous precedent that could later be applied to our other vital services like transportation and utilities, causing further chaos and killing more union jobs with livable wages, harming the vulnerable and underprivileged in our community worst of all.
This is what galvanized Labors Local 955 and local activists like myself to campaign against Pefferman this past spring.
Her inability to reckon with what her loss meant or to reconcile with the working people whose livelihoods and stability she threatened is telling. It evidences a vindictiveness and shallowness of character that should be kept far from public office.
So to Pefferman, Murphy, and all the other opponents of power for working people, I have this to say:
We aren’t going anywhere, and the working class people of Columbia will continue to fight for what we deserve from our elected representatives, no matter what you do.
Columbia is a union town now, love it or leave it.
Nathan Elwood is a Columbia resident and activist.