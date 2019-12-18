We are writing to voice our support for Ian Thomas, who serves as our 4th Ward City Council representative.

Having known Ian for over 21 years, we have great confidence in his honesty, integrity and good intentions. The Fourth Ward, and in fact, the entire city, is lucky to have such an intelligent, thoughtful, hard-working and dedicated public servant on its Council.

Ian has acknowledged that he made a mistake in his efforts to increase the supply of affordable public housing in Columbia. The concept of a mistake is key here. Ian was acting in good faith to address the needs of our community. He had no criminal intent, nor did he have anything to personally gain in this situation.

Ian’s integrity is beyond reproach, yet at this time criminal charges related to this mistake are pending.

It is in our city’s best interest to resolve this issue quickly. We, the citizens of Columbia, are fortunate to have Ian working for us

Jeff and Trina Warder live in Columbia.

