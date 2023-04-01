I am writing to you on behalf of the Columbia Police Officers Association.
Our membership chose to endorse Don Waterman for the Fifth Ward council seat.
Don is a retired Navy veteran and has a master's degree in mental health counseling, and these factors helped lead us to our decision to endorse Don.
Don understands service to others and has the life experience to be the best choice to represent Fifth Ward community members. Don understands what it takes to support our police department and the good men and women who serve our community.
Don has been active in speaking in front of City Council in favor of new tools for the Columbia Police Department, when he spoke in favor of FUSUS.
Don has been an open and transparent about his stance on public safety and the needs to support our police officers, so we can better support our community..
The CPOA proudly endorses Don Waterman for Fifth Ward City Council, and we encourage you to cast your vote for Don as well.
Matt Nichols is president of the Columbia Police Officers Association.
