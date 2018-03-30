We will vote for Teresa Maledy for Columbia School Board and hope you will too. Teresa’s empathy and compassion combined with intelligence, experience and judgement make her a leader who will work in a positive and productive way with other board members and district leadership to strengthen the educational experience for all children. Teresa has been recognized with many leadership awards. She is passionate about her commitments and demonstrates that passion through active, informed engagement. The Columbia community, and especially our children, would be fortunate to have Teresa working on our behalf to ensure a quality system of public education.

Nikki and Aaron Krawitz are residents of Columbia. 

