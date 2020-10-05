The two parties, which effectively conspire to operate a monopoly on U.S. politics, are essential special-interest conglomerates and were long-ago corrupted by big money, one way or another.
The two most powerful special interests — the military-industrial complex — does anyone remember Eisenhower’s warning? — and the other, which is obvious to anyone with open eyes and triple-digit intelligence, but which shall remain nameless here for the expedience of getting this published without expurgation — exercise a fundamental control over the Republican and the Democratic parties.
We live a plutocracy — not a real democracy, or even a republic; no-choice elections are neither Democratic nor Republican.
Larry Stout is a retired geologist and editor who lives in Rolla.