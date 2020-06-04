The opinion by Joshua Holzer (published May 28) implied, but left unsaid, that he thought the founding fathers were out of their minds by not making our country a democracy. He cited a half dozen methods other countries use to elect their heads of government, but not our Electoral College.

Being a republic, we select our president by an Electoral College. All other federal governmental offices are selected by popular vote.

Now why would those, I think, 57 men of long ago, screw up making us a republic instead of a democracy? Perhaps they didn’t believe in mob rule, which would be the case, if we were a complete democracy. Why do I say mob rule? Take for instance, the combined population of the states California, Florida, Texas and New York, which make up almost 33% of the population of the USA.

The party that controls those states would select the president every election period. Then, with the Democrats buying votes with taxpayers’ money, in legislating bills/laws that compensate citizens for not working, hell, why not keep that party in office.

Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.

