I am a Columbia resident and I am deeply concerned about the True/False Movie Festival in Columbia.

With the coronavirus spreading all over the world, it is not wise to invite over 20,000 people to our small town to celebrate.

This is a perfect opportunity for virus to spread among theaters, restaurants and hotels. People can have no symptoms at all and still can transmit it to other people.

Columbia won't have the medical capacity/ability to hold so many patients if the virus breaks out here, and the city and the state will have to spend 10 times or even 100 times the amount of money to deal with the situation and save people.

In China, the government has been sending thousands of doctors from other cities to support the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei and building extra hospitals to accommodate the patients.

That we cannot do here for sure. Even young/middle-aged healthy males have died from it. So please help spread the concern and let the organizers and the public health authorities to do something.  

Jing Sun lives in Columbia.

