When I read stories like “Erasing the stigma: Organizations work to support growing number of homeless students” (Missourian, June 10), I realize how lucky I am to have graduated from high school without worrying about where my next meal was coming from or not having a place to sleep.
It gives me so much hope to read about all these organizations coming together to support high school students who need it. However, I hope our government does their part in ensuring that these teenagers are never in this situation in the first place.
One important step we can take to ensure that teenagers have housing is to extend the child tax credit and earned income tax credit.
These pieces of legislation provide qualifying low-income families with tax breaks and help front-line workers access affordable housing.
As a result of these policies, child poverty sank to record lows, and many workers could make ends meet in 2021.
After these payments ended, however, child poverty increased by 41%. Especially as inflation and record-high gas prices make costs of living skyrocket, more and more people depend on these payments to survive. I
hope we can count on our Congress to extend the CTC and invest in our communities in the way local charities and initiatives do.
Arushi Katyal of St. Louis is a rising freshman at Boston College.