News flash, we finally found a Democratic person in government, Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett, who has praised and thanked President Donald Trump for saving her life.
She was stricken with the coronavirus in March. She started with mild symptoms, which then developed into the life-threatening, full-blown positive COVID-19. Rep. Whitsett heard our president suggest that hydroxychloroquine has been found useful in fighting COVID-19. Rep. Whitsett used this drug and, within two hours, began feeling better, and now she has recovered.
Take that you three naysayers in the newspaper April 7, as your way of ridiculing our president. Now, we have doctors trying to stuff down our throats the dangers of hydroxychloroquine. Ya reckon they are biased as well?
I will add to that preceding news flash: Guess what? The Democrats in Congress, as well as the dimwitted governor of Michigan, have ostracized the Rep. Whitsett because she had the nerve to thank someone for a suggestion — a suggestion that possibly saved her life. Then, she had the audacity to visit President Trump at the White House. Oh, how they despise that man for winning the presidency in 2016 and will double down after the next election when he wins again.
Many in the journalism field, press and all mass media seem to hate not only President Trump but also our country — the U.S. Days on end, they defied Trump’s stance on fighting this pandemic through his news briefings as a way of staying before the public just to enhance his run for the presidency of 2020. The majority of the media suspended the daily briefings because Trump was using them in lieu of his rallies. Mass media, you are failing because each time you shun the president or debase him, his numbers either stay the same or increase.
Instead of praising Trump for his valiant fight against COVID-19, you propagandize China for doing such a good job fighting this pandemic, which it started. You are playing right into the president’s road to another term. No one in the media has any idea what goes on in China. I have read that the ovens of Auschwitz are nowhere near China’s use of its crematory ovens, so as to get rid of the evidence on how many of their citizens have died and still are dying from the pandemic.
Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.