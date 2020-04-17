Congress must act to save the U.S. Postal Service. The Postal Service was established in the Constitution because the Founding Fathers knew mail service was crucial for connecting the citizens of a sprawling nation.

Today, Americans still rely on the mail for shopping, paying bills and keeping in touch. The Postal Service serves far-flung communities that for-profit delivery services like FedEx and UPS neglect, and post offices are public landmarks in every town and neighborhood.

With the COVID-19 crisis, mail carriers are more important than ever. They are delivering prescriptions and crucial supplies to high-risk households, performing wellness checks on vulnerable citizens and keeping us connected when we can't gather face to face.

But like other businesses, the Postal Service is facing huge revenue shortfalls from the loss of regular business, and the Postmaster General has warned they will run out of funds by September without help. This would be a disaster for all Americans, from rural residents, who would lose a link with the rest of the country, to businesses, which would face drastically higher costs to ship their goods.

I urge Sen. Blunt, Rep. Hartzler and Sen. Hawley to take action to support the Postal Service in the next relief package. Our nation depends on it.

Megan Kennedy is a Columbia resident concerned about the postal service. 

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.