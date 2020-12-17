Now that the constitution and law have been upheld and satisfied in the 2020 election, I urge Sen. Roy Blunt, Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Sen. Josh Hawley to demonstrate public support for the president-elect on all platforms.
I am not asking my elected officials to agree with President-elect Joe Biden’s politics, I am asking that they congratulate him on his legal election on every level of media because it is the right thing to do. I am asking them to step up and lead this state in the healing process. I am asking them to do what we ask children to do when they lose a game or race. I am asking them to start trying to build faith in the election process that they actively cast doubt on in November.
I am ashamed at Sen. Blunt’s, Rep. Hartzler’s and Sen. Hawley’s public statements regarding the presidential election since we voted. Missouri clearly voted as the GOP wished, and they still jumped on the undignified bandwagon to try to keep President Donald Trump in office.
I hope my elected officials will hit their knees (figuratively) and spend time praying for guidance and listening for a response. I hope they will do soul searching and research to see if it makes sense to continue working in Congress when they have shown such disdain for the process that hired them.
Sen. Blunt, Rep. Hartzler and Sen. Hawley need to do the right thing instead of blindly following party politics. Be a leader instead of a follower.
Jody Floor is a Columbia resident.