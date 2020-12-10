I hope Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley read Sarah Miller’s letter “Congress needs to pass COVID-19 relief package” urging them to help Americans in need. People struggling here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. The longer we wait, the more assistance is needed.
Even as Americans go hungry, the most vulnerable people around the world with fewest resources to weather crises are starving and missing out on life-saving health care. World Food Program projections are that global hunger will double, and thousands of infants will suffer or die of severe malnutrition. The WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF estimate 80 million children are at risk of vaccine-preventable disease for lack of access to regular health services. AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria cases and deaths are projected to rise to levels we haven't seen in years, according to the WHO and Stop TB.
I urge our senators along, with Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer, to fight for passage of an emergency COVID-19 package including at least $20 billion for global health to help those struggling in lower-income countries in addition to food and rental assistance to Americans in need.
Cynthia Changyit Levin is a RESULTS volunteer from Town and Country.