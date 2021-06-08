Alternative “meats” as a way to combat climate change is in the news these days. It seems like everywhere you look there are arguments for a diet free of animal products, claiming to be a more sustainable and humane alternative to animal protein.
Corporations like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods want you to believe that the future of protein is plant-based; even mega meat processors like Tyson and JBS have their own brands of plant-based “meats."
The narrative that they are the more sustainable option asks you to overlook an awful lot, including fake meat’s impact on the environment and the fact that they want the same vertically integrated quasi-monopolistic control over our food system that corporate agriculture already enjoys — perhaps because many are owned by the same corporations they pretend to oppose.
Their narrative, convoluted as it is, also overlooks the sustainable independent family farmer and livestock producer. Studies show that one of our best chances at mitigating climate change is traditional regenerative farming, moving large ruminants from pasture to pasture as part of rotational grazing which saves topsoil and sequesters carbon.
Done correctly, the land under our feet can feed a growing population, provide farmers with a good living, revitalize rural America and even start to draw down carbon from the atmosphere, allowing us to walk back some of the damage already done to our climate.
But how can you do that without industrializing? By increasing the number of people doing it well. It shouldn’t be a choice between the current factory farming model and a new factory farming model with yeast or soy at the center. That’s a false choice. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
We need to support the sustainable independent family farmers who have been doing the right thing all along by shopping locally and knowing where our food comes from.
We need to fight for and enact policies that encourage a new generation of farmers to pick up the traditional time-honored ways. We need to make sure the wage a farmer earns is one they can live on.
We need an inclusive system that puts the health and well-being of farmers, consumers, animals and the land at the center, not as an afterthought.
Then and only then can we reclaim the age-old relationship and balance between humankind and the ground beneath our feet.
Could we possibly achieve the same ends by simply rebranding our corporate overlords? No, that is beyond impossible.
Jamie Blair is a rural organizer with Missouri Rural Crisis Center. She lives in Mexico, Missouri.