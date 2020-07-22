This is an open letter to the task force commissioned to contextualize the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the Francis Quadrangle.

President Mun Choi stated that the statue of Thomas Jefferson will not be removed from the Quad.

I can think of two categories to provide context: 1) a plaque with text narrative; 2) a three-dimensional object.

I consider the first option, a text narrative, to be insufficient. The current installation is an example of a single narrative: Thomas Jefferson, a wealthy white male penning the Declaration of Independence.

In my opinion, a plaque with text would have the look and feel of a footnote or addendum to the dominant, three-dimensional narrative. I find that disrespectful to the lives of the people he enslaved and to Sally Hemings.

The second option, a three-dimensional (bronze) object, would be an equivalent medium to the bronze statue. An example would be a pair of (bronze) manacles on the bench next to the current installation.

Introducing a jarring visual object would create cognitive dissonance, as well as discussion and debate. It would embody the educational mission of this university and bring an equal voice to the current installation’s dominant single narrative.

The first option is fixed and convergent; the second option is open-ended and divergent.

The first option summarizes the discussion with a sanctioned statement. The second option invites the viewer to participate, engage, ask questions and explore their own understanding.

As a land grant university, the second option better serves our broad mission to all the people of Missouri.

Evan Prost is an associate professor at MU.

