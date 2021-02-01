My wife and I received our first COVID-19 vaccination shots Thursday morning at Rolling Hills Park in Boonville at a drive-thru vaccination site arranged by the Cooper County Public Health Center.
It was well organized and staffed with friendly, knowledgeable professionals who provided a fast vaccination process — faster than we expected and faster than some of our flu shots have been.
We got to the drive-thru site at 9:55 a.m. and left the site at 10:32 a.m. That included 15 minutes of sitting in the car before we were allowed to depart to verify that we had no ill effects. We hardly knew we had been given a shot. It was that painless.
A commendation to all the staff who stood in the cold to organize and administer the vaccines. And a special commendation to Kim Burnett of the Cooper County Public Health Center who called to set up our appointment and answered all our questions.
The efficiency and professionalism of this vaccination effort makes us confident that, as more vaccine becomes available, the Cooper County Public Health Center will help everyone of all ages receive vaccinations and hasten the time when we can all be out and about our business and recreation without concern about COVID-19.
Thank you to everyone who was part of the vaccination effort and best wishes for future successful COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Peter Schauer is a Boonville resident.