Mr. Fred Parry and Mr. Dan Atwill together have allowed the destruction of Midway as we know it.

Money talks — their eyes began to twinkle when the developer put up the $$ numbers. Money talks — Ms. Janet Thompson was the ONLY one who “got it.”

She listened, understood our concerns and voted with the recommendation of the P&Z Commission.

Mr. Parry and Mr. Atwill will NOT be getting my vote for anything in the future. Even though I supported them before, that support has now ended.

Ms. Thompson is an exemplary example of what a person representing the public should be. Kudos to her for her independence, for not joining the “good ol’ boys,” and for representing the people of Boone County.

As a wise man said, “We will never solve our problems simply by changing regulations to serve an individual. Ultimately, the source of our problems lies at the level of the individual So long as people give priority to material values, then injustice, inequity, intolerance and greed — all the outward manifestations of neglect of inner values — will persist.”

Jim Johnson is a retired Columbia Public Schools educator who lives in Columbia.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

