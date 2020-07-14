Polio was a dreaded disease when I was growing up in the 1940s and '50s in Chicago . Children who contacted it faced long-term effects, such as paralysis, muscle degeneration and even death.
Because the disease was highly contagious, during its peak season, public beaches, swimming pools and movie theaters were closed to prevent it from spreading.
No one protested that these measures were taking away their freedom. It was only when scientist physician Jonas Salk discovered a vaccine in the mid-1950s that the disease was eliminated, except in some poor countries.
Today, we are dealing with a new disease: COVID-19. Because the virus is easily spread, the medical community has strongly urged Americans to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Governors, mayors and other officials have mandated these recommendations.
Unfortunately, these mandated measures have been politicized under the guise of taking away our freedom of choice. This way of thinking has been peddled by our president and vice-president, who continue to make the false claim that the disease will miraculously disappear.
Only when a vaccine is discovered will this virus be eliminated. COVID-19 is a health issue, not a political issue.
Patrick T. Darcy lives in Columbia.