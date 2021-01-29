This letter was addressed to state Rep. Cheri Toalson-Reisch:
There was once a time where civility prevailed. There was once a time when local delegates stood up for their community. Locally elected officials would publicly support and privately question or criticize. I am flabbergasted and flummoxed by your public statement that CPS is an F. (Editor's note: The representative comments were made during a House education committee hearing Tuesday.)
Columbia Public Schools is one of the highest performing school districts in the state. Our district is annually recognized for budgeting excellence. Our teachers, our leaders and our students are regularly recognized on a state and national level. Our students regularly outperform their state, national, and international peers on the ACT and every Advanced Placement exam. More than 90% of our graduates enlist in the military, enter the workforce, or attend 2-year or 4-year colleges.
When you say CPS is an F, you are saying our community, the community you represent is an F. You are saying the good people in our community who elected you are an F. That is false. As a public servant, you serve as a role model to the students in our district. You just modeled that name calling and attempts at public shaming are what responsible adults and leaders should do. That is the antithesis of all anti-bullying efforts we promote daily.
As a model for our next generation, please remember that they remember what you say and how you make them feel. Civility. During this period in history, we must return to that. Be the critical friend we need you to be.
Peter Stiepleman is superintendent for Columbia Public Schools.