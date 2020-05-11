In September 2019, the city of Cross Timbers, Missouri, entered into an agreement with Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office for the purposes of auditing the city funds for the 2019 and 2018 tax years.
The agreement was for the audit to take three months with a price tag of $15,000 to $35,000.
John Leiser from Galloway’s office assured us the audit would take four to six weeks to gather information, with an additional four to six weeks to write the report. As of Monday, May 11, it had been 29 weeks.
After numerous attempts to work with the auditor’s office and its repeated requests for information, which we have answered in a timely manner, as well as attempts from Rep. Vicky Hartlzer’s office to finalize the audit, we still have no resolution from Galloway.
This is making it very difficult for Cross Timbers to move forward with projects and critical situations that need immediate attention until Galloway’s office finalizes the audit.
We, the people of Cross Timbers, Missouri, ask you, Nicole Galloway, where is our audit?
Terri Gillette is the mayor of Cross Timbers.