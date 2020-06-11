In April 1999, my wife and I traveled to Lisbon, then north, away from Portugal’s most touristy areas. We arrived in a city for a festival, and only there learned it was their 25-year celebration of successful democracy. More than one person told us about carnations. A few years after their dictator Salazar died, the army told the government to step aside. It was a period of sudden and intense civil engagement, with people in the streets celebrating.
One restaurant closed due to the situation, and a woman who worked there was given carnations meant for their customers that day. She put them to good use, handing them to soldiers, some of whom placed the flower in their gun barrels. At the festival, carnations were everywhere. One day on a break from music, dancing and fireworks, we saw an exhibit of photographs, art and news from 1974. I was drawn to a poster from the era, showing a person in ordinary dress with a soldier, standing arm around each other, smiling. The soldier had a carnation in his rifle barrel. Seeing that was intensely moving.
As we left the hotel at the end of the festival, my wife gave away carnations she had bought, and we were showered with smiles and bright talk. In Lisbon, where we left the rental car, I mentioned carnations to the clerk. We could tell he was proud of what people had done then. He said, “You know, only seven people died, and most of them were secret police!”I thought of people enduring four decades of dictatorship to reach that moment, and was embarrassed to think how few in my own country even bother to vote sometimes.
This week the national and local news included images of police and people in our streets, shaking hands, sometimes kneeling together. It’s happening in my city, too. My city. I like that sound.
In the 1860s our country totally divided. After five years of bitter warfare and hundreds of thousands dead, there was a chance to put it back together, but it was fragile. Everything happens faster now. There is so much going on, and this winter I just got numb to it. But then Mr. Floyd died, and this time it feels different, like we can get somewhere now.
Something powerful is happening. Thankfully we needn’t wait another 40 years for our “carnation moment.”
Enough death, enough hate. I dare to dream different.
Kevin Kelly is a retired scientist who lives in Columbia.