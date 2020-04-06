The opinions expressed in a letter of April 4-5 concerning John Darkow’s cartoons are much mistaken.
Though his cartoons sometimes miss the mark (who of us has flawless aim?) they are more often clever, thoughtful and amusing. As to the specific examples cited, it is Donald Trump, not Darkow, who disgraces the office of president, as anyone who recognizes what is “immature, hateful, rude and crude” would know.
I am not alone in hoping John Darkow’s work will long continue to brighten the Missourian’s pages.
Tom Hurley is a Columbia resident.