In response to the retired administrator who criticized John Darkow, I'm glad she is retired. She doesn't recognize talent. If the very talented Darkow bothers her, she should subscribe to the Jefferson City News Tribune where a very untalented Jim Dyke kisses Trump's butt almost every day with very childish and biased art that she would love.
I dropped my subscription to the Columbia paper when Darkow left. I now consider the Missourian to be Missouri's paper. Thankfully the Missourian still stands. We are so lucky to have John Darkow. May he live forever.
Michael Rodemeyer is a resident of Hartsburg.