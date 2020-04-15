I consider Mr. Darkow a local, state and national treasure. Political cartoonists are in a unique position to speak truth to power. Keep up the good work, sir!
Ann Schaeperkoetter is a Columbia resident and Missourian reader who quit taking the Tribune when Mr. Darkow was no longer a part of that publication.
