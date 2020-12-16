On Monday, the legitimate electors cast their ballots for the candidate who received the most votes in their respective states.
All legal. All free. All fair. None of these nonsense lawsuits put forth by over-zealous lawyers, who felt that their candidate was wronged survived. Judges and courts have kicked out every frivolous, unfounded and fraudulent lawsuit. The very ones pushed by political hacks like Roger Stone who coined "stop the steal" back in 2016. His resume is listed as a convicted felon of misinformation.
The real concern is our elected officials signing onto these nuisance lawsuits — officials trying to tell other states how to administer their elections. Senators, House of Representatives, and even members of the our state executive and legislative branches signed on to these lawsuits. Elected officials like state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, are among them.
This support of theirs is in conflict with the Constitution by telling others to rise up in insurrection or rebellion against other states. Their offense is baked into the 14th Amendment, Section 3. In other words our freely elected officials (Schmitt and Hartzler) have engaged in sedition against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
They plainly and willfully engaged to upend the election results of another state in which they have no legal standing. The rules of punishment under sedition includes fines, imprisonment or loss of holding public office. It is the duty of all Americans who believe in the Democratic process to step up and call out those who would purposely corrupt our democracy.
Democracy wins because the system stood the blows of these lawyers and misguided elected officials.
Paul Smith is a Columbia resident.