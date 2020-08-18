I rack my brain and ask "What the hell is going on in our glorious country?" Instead of the Democrats, Republicans, Independents or whatever you believe, why shouldn’t we unite and quell the disturbances in our great country?
What started as protests are now all-out riotous anarchy. How do you just let people run wild and overtake city blocks, then the Democratic leaders of that city tell the police they are overreacting.
Seattle, Washington, is one city, but others include Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Chicago and Portland.
To appease the Black Lives Matterand Antifa movements, those cities want to defund the police. Those cities and states I named, and others, have one thing in common: They are led by bleeding -heart Liberals and Democratic elected officials. Coincidence? I hardly doubt it.
No one that I am aware of has ever come down hard on these anarchists who are masquerading as protesters. Those Democrats I am talking about have three things in common: They seem to hate America, they blame Donald Trump when it's their own stupidity, but most of all, they hate Donald Trump, our president, who is carrying out his campaign promises.
The Democrats are blaming the president for crippling the U.S. Postal Service in order to derail the November election. It is my opinion that the radical Democrats are prodding these riotous protesters to extend this disruption that is going on for another three months and hoping that plus the pandemic will secure the White House and both houses of Congress in the 2020 election.