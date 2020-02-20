President Trump’s tweets in regard to the trial of Roger Stone were ill-advised but neither illegal nor disgusting, as proclaimed by Mr. Weber Stibolt in a letter published here Feb. 16.

More disgusting was Barack Obama’s illegal invitation for violation of our border to thousands now labeled as DACA families, then refusal by controlling House Democrats to allow our president funds to care for the children ensnared in Obama’s ruse. Disgusting was Obama’s disgusting “deal” with terrorists of Iran, with which he ran to the despotic U.N. for approval knowing the nation he legally represented would never consider approval.

Most disgusting is the thought that Stibolt and today’s globalist Democrats will continue to vote for those willing to destroy our sovereign U.S.A. and demean those fighting to save it.

Frank Christian is a Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

