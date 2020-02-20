President Trump’s tweets in regard to the trial of Roger Stone were ill-advised but neither illegal nor disgusting, as proclaimed by Mr. Weber Stibolt in a letter published here Feb. 16.
More disgusting was Barack Obama’s illegal invitation for violation of our border to thousands now labeled as DACA families, then refusal by controlling House Democrats to allow our president funds to care for the children ensnared in Obama’s ruse. Disgusting was Obama’s disgusting “deal” with terrorists of Iran, with which he ran to the despotic U.N. for approval knowing the nation he legally represented would never consider approval.
Most disgusting is the thought that Stibolt and today’s globalist Democrats will continue to vote for those willing to destroy our sovereign U.S.A. and demean those fighting to save it.
Frank Christian is a Columbia resident.