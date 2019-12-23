Several years ago, I posted two items on the member’s website of the American Chemical Society. One was entitled, "A Decade of No Growth in Energy and Water Use," and the other, "Thank You, USEPA."
In light of an incredible claim that modern toilets have led to the increased potable water consumption, reduced residential water system pressures and, indeed, the failure of municipal water suppliers to deliver adequate quantities of water to American households to meet basic sanitary needs, the published data on Columbia’s water and energy use provided in these posts seem worth reviewing today.
A portion of the second post, subtitled "Water and Energy Use Reductions" reads as follows.
“Many beneficial USEPA programs are less evident, but of enormous economic impact. In your home, there is a good chance that you have a low-flow toilet, designed to save drinking water and generate less wastewater.
"These new devices also discharge less heated water from your home, saving each householder on energy costs. (Thanks to the continuous discharge of heated water from residences, wastewater plants rarely experience freezing in the winter.) Under whose initiatives were these low-flow toilets developed?
“As a result of the emergence of passive water conserving devices (USEPA Water Sense), the City of Columbia, despite steady population growth and expansion, has not experienced an increase in annual water demand in the last decade.
"The result is that water and wastewater plant expansions have been avoided and major capital expenditures in treatment facilities foregone.
“How about energy use? Do you have Energy Star kitchen, furnace, and air conditioner appliances? If so, thanks to USEPA, you may have contributed to another remarkable achievement.
"Columbia’s annual electrical power use has also not increased in a decade. Are you beginning to see a benefit to sensible conservation design related to environmental regulation here?”
Columbia has not been alone in enjoying financial benefits from improved design efficiency of household appliances. Ignoring, and worse, denying the proven results of national conservation efforts is simply bad business.
John T. O’Connor lives in Columbia.