As usual, mental health care is deemed “non-essential.” I’m speaking in regard to the Columbia and Boone County decision to shut down happy walks into yards for the morale boost for children.

Think about it. Children, and all of us, are inundated daily with scenes of corpse refrigerated trucks, discussions of ‘don’t go near grandma or you’ll kill her,’ you can’t play with friends or at the playground or give or receive hugs from anyone other than your parents if they haven’t been at work near others.

But physical health is OK. Shopping for groceries, doctor appointments, lumber supplies are fine, but to be energized and giggle at a silly pony and dog unicorn in your yard eating — no way.

Depression and fear is peaking in higher numbers than COVID-19 infections. Believe it.

Deborah Stidham is a grandmother who advocates for children’s mental health.

