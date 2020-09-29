A few days ago, a friend and I had a political discussion.
She is a supporter of Trump, and I was curious as to why.
She was able to list point-by-point four reasons. It is not the point of this letter to list those reasons, but that she could do so in such an ordered and succinct manner.
When I started to make a rebuttal, I realized that instead of being able to list my reasons for supporting Biden as quickly and succinctly as she, I could only come up with the reasons why I cannot support Trump.
My concern is that it might just be me, but could it be that the Democrats have not been getting their message across as clearly as they need to be?
Are there other Democrats, who, like me, find themselves in a similar situation?
I did sit down and make a list of some of the reasons why I support Biden, so that I am prepared for another such discussion.
Sue A. Underwood is a Columbia resident.