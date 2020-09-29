A few days ago, a friend and I had a political discussion.

She is a supporter of Trump, and I was curious as to why.

She was able to list point-by-point four reasons. It is not the point of this letter to list those reasons, but that she could do so in such an ordered and succinct manner.

When I started to make a rebuttal, I realized that instead of being able to list my reasons for supporting Biden as quickly and succinctly as she, I could only come up with the reasons why I cannot support Trump.

My concern is that it might just be me, but could it be that the Democrats have not been getting their message across as clearly as they need to be?

Are there other Democrats, who, like me, find themselves in a similar situation?

I did sit down and make a list of some of the reasons why I support Biden, so that I am prepared for another such discussion.

Sue A. Underwood is a Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you