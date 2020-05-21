Dear Senator Rowden,

Today I had the experience of visiting the local Department of Motor Vehicles office to renew my driver’s license. I was very glad to see that effective social distance measures were in place with an online waitlist and text system. However, the situation inside was very concerning.

Despite COVID-19 risk, I was still required to do the vision test using the viewer that you have to literally stick your face into and speak into while reading.

I asked if it was sanitized. They said ‘yes,’ but it still made me very uncomfortable. I almost refused, but since I’d already been waiting almost an hour, I did the test. I left feeling contaminated and washed my face at the soonest opportunity.

Surely the DMV can come up with better idea. The vision test is gross enough even without the spectre of COVID-19. Please, DMV, change this archaic system now.

Martin Wills is a Columbia resident.

