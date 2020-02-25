If approved by voters, HJR 100 would allow the General Assembly to have the trump card on setting hunting and fishing seasons and limits. There is no shortage of examples where politics has resulted in a very tarnished history. Rep. Robert Ross, R-Yukon, is working to change Missouri’s unique system of a citizen-led conservation department. Management of fish, forest and game was removed from the legislature by Missouri’s citizens as a result of political favoritism leading to degraded conditions.

The proposed joint resolution would ask voters to create a permanent Joint Committee on Administrative Rules in the state constitution placing legislators back in authority. This isn’t the first time legislators have tried this. In 1978 and 1982 the General Assembly placed language on the ballot for voters that would create a permanent Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. Both constitutional amendments failed by a vote of the people.

If passed by a vote of the people, the constitutional amendment would give legislators, special interest groups and lobbyists in the halls of the state Capitol control over conservation. This would be a step backward to when partisan politics attempted to manage Missouri’s forest, fish and wildlife resources.

Our citizen-led Conservation Commission has made Missouri a national leader in conservation. The numbers speak for themselves. Hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation have a huge economic impact on our state’s economy — supporting thousands of jobs and generating millions in revenue. The Conservation Department’s approval rating with citizens is unmatched. This didn’t happen by chance.

This process has worked for over 80 years and serves as a successful track record. Citizens got it right in 1935 when they established the Conservation Commission. Keeping politicians out of conservation has made Missouri’s conservation system a national model and a success.

Tyler Schwartze is executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

