My thoughts on the Fifth Ward candidate.
In his profile in this paper, Don Waterman characterized himself as a moderate. However, a quick search of this paper's archives indicates otherwise.
During his 2016 run for state representative, Waterman attended a Second Amendment rally with extremists Chuck Basye and Cheri Toalson-Reich.
At a Muleskinners meeting later that month, he voiced his support for conceal carry without a permit.
In a Nov. 3, 2016, article in this paper, he called himself "ardently pro-life."
And finally, Waterman made five contributions totaling over $150.00 to WinRed at the height of the "Stop the Steal" movement in November and December 2020.
In short, Don Waterman is not a moderate, he is an extremist. He is too extreme for our ward and for our city.
R.D. Porter lives in Columbia and said he considers himself a centrist or moderate from a political perspective.
