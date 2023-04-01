Columbia will greatly benefit with Don Waterman serving on its City Council from the Fifth Ward.
Don can provide great, practical insight and direction into mental health counseling issues and concerns for the council due to his master’s degree in that subject area.
He supports fully staffing Columbia’s emergency personnel departments, promoting small business formation and development, and ensuring promised infrastructure projects are completed.
Don is an MU alumnus, former MU staff member and a U.S. Navy veteran. In these experiences, Don has worked together with diverse audiences to help develop solutions, and he will bring this problem-solving background to the City Council.
Current Fifth Ward City Councilperson Matt Pitzer endorses Don, stating he is the best candidate for the Fifth Ward, believing Don will help Columbia continue to grow and prosper.
Columbia has been good to Don, and now Don wants to give back to serve his community. Vote for common-sense solutions. Vote for Don Waterman this Tuesday, April 4.
Mike Zweifel is a friend of Don Waterman and lives in Columbia.
