Editor’s note: This letter was submitted as an open letter to Sens. Blunt and Hawley.
On Feb. 13, 2016, hours after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, Mitch McConnell said, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice.” Just hours after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mitch McConnell vowed to rush the vote to select the person who will fill her seat.
The only possible reason for this rush to nominate and vote for a new Supreme Court Justice is because Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and the Republican senators feel certain that Donald Trump will not win reelection and that the Republicans will lose the majority in the Senate. On Nov. 3, the American people will “have a voice,” and only after that voice has been heard should a vote be put forward on our next Supreme Court Justice.
Rushing the nomination and vote dishonors the Supreme Court and our democracy. Waiting until after the election is the only way to legitimize the selection of our next Supreme Court Justice.
D. Giessman is a Columbia resident.