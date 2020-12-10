The Dow Jones Industrial Average is not the economy for many Americans.
I must say, I was really bewildered by the decision to reprint a Wall Street Journal Editorial last week, titled “The Dow Hits 30,000.” I found this to be an ill-timed and insensitive piece written during a time of incredible suffering and struggle for so many Americans.
Despite what the author and many of those on Wall Street — and elsewhere — may think, the Dow Jones does not represent the “economy” of the average person; rather it tracks the performance of only a small number, 30, of behemoth corporations and represents the outlook for six to 12 months in the future. The real effect of the dramatic rise in the Dow has been to increase the wealth of those who are invested in the market — only 32% of working Americans, fund managers and billionaires.
For the rest of the population, the “economy” and optimism for the future is a very different story completely. While many may be hopeful for the vaccine, there are millions of people who are losing hope because they have lost their jobs; they’ve lost their health insurance; they’ve been, or will soon be, evicted, perhaps becoming homeless; they are struggling to feed their families and/or keep the lights on.
Eight million more people have fallen into poverty since May because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Blacks, Latinos and children faring the worst. Only the Cares Act stimulus checks prevented this number from being even larger, but that effect is quickly fading. We now have 55 million people in the U.S. living in poverty.
While those who are able to invest in the market may celebrate the Dow Jones hitting a new milestone and may savor what it means for their financial portfolio, it is difficult for me to feel celebratory. Nor can I consider this mark as being a “symbolic milestone of optimism for the future.” Not when 55 million human beings are now living in an “economy” defined by poverty and suffering.
Linda Smith is a Columbia resident.