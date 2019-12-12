As an Appalachian State alum, you may think this sounds like "sour grapes."
However, I would like to remind the Missouri Football Faithful that Eli Drinkwitz was handed the keys to a Cadillac.
Our former coach, Scott Satterfield, had built that program to a "mid-major powerhouse."
We had a very experienced team, mostly of juniors and seniors who made it to the top 20 rankings.
Nothing Drinkwitz did put that team there. My guess is, had Satterfield stayed another year-we would have been 13-0 (instead of 12-1) and played in the Cotton Bowl.
All he did was use us as a stepping stone. You witnessed the results of the two prior coaches in Boone, North Carolina.
James Baker lives in Mendota, Virginia.