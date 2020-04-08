Editorial Cartoons, such as Darkow’s "Protecting Our Heroes" are by their very nature graphic opinions. In a glance they can stop us, cause us to agree or disagree, or even make us smile. Such political satire advances the political argument as Darkow did here. His illustration also has firm historical precedence. American cartoons have been protesting presidents since George Washington was depicted as a donkey led by an aide.
Betty H. Winfield is a University of Missouri Curators' professor emerita.