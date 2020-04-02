The recent cartoons portraying President Trump standing on his head with his head buried in the sand and the president having his behind kissed by a governor are poor quality.
The cartoons are disrespectful of the office of the president, no matter if you agree with the current president’s behavior, ideas and diplomacy.
The cartoons are as intellectually clever as a junior high student’s doodling. After teaching junior high students for 10 years, I can recognize similarly immature, hateful, rude and crude sketches.
Please try to find a new editorial cartoonist to replace John Darkow. The cartoons are not representative of the quality of the rest of the Missourian.
Mary Juettner is a retired university administrator.